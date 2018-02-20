Hawks refuse to divulge details on Duduzane Zuma’s legal status

The Hawks would not be drawn on if Duduzane Zuma is a person of interest or if a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

“The only person we spoke about was Ajay [Gupta]. Now people want to know what is happening within our investigations. We can’t talk about those things. Those are operational matters‚” Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi said on Tuesday.

“We find it very difficult that people talk about Duduzane‚ they talk about the other Guptas. We have never gone to that extent.”

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Luvuyo Mfaku said they can only comment if a warrant is issued.

He said the NPA will file court papers at Bloemfontein High Court on Wednesday to oppose Atul Gupta’s application to have the preservation order the NPA’s Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) obtained set aside. The preservation order froze R10-million in Atul’s bank account.

This money relates to the AFU investigation into the Estina dairy project in Vrede in the Free State.

The project was established in partnership with Gupta-linked company Estina. R220-million meant to benefit poor farmers was allegedly siphoned off from Estina to the Guptas and others.

The AFU said in court papers only R2-million was spent on the farm.

Atul denies receiving the R10-million in his affidavit‚ dated February 8 and signed in Dubai. “I categorically deny any such transfer into any bank account owned or operated by me.”

