Hawks to announce on their submissions into State Capture Inquiry

This comes after former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas accused Major-General Zinhle Mnonopi of trying to deliberately sabotage the investigation into the Guptas’ alleged attempt to bribe him.

Jonas testified before the commission in Parktown, Johannesburg, on Friday.

Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Police has since called for an urgent investigation into the Hawks. Mulaudzi says he wants to put it on record that Mnonopi is not being singled out.

“Just because that there allegations that were made on Friday, I don’t think it would be fair to say that she is now being singled out for each and everything that might have happened within the environment itself. It is also not good to paint the organisation with a brush by saying that this is what might have transpired at that time.”

[Source: SABC]

