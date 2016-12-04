The heat is on in VOC’s kitchen

VOC staffers had to contend with Sunday morning’s summer heat and the heat of the kitchen, as they rolled up their sleeves to get cooking for the VOC Breakfast at the festival. The annual breakfast event has grown since it first started in 2013, with 400 people buying tickets to the event at the teagarden at Vygieskraal stadium.

‘Head chef’Ayesha Laatoe, the host of VOC’s 10am Express, ruled the kitchen with her wooden spoon as she roped in a team of presenters, technical staff and producers to assist.

On the menu – eggs, gesmoorde viennas, sausage, mushrooms, bread, juice, fruit and something sweet.

While guests enjoyed their food, they were also treated to musical performances from the Golden Strings and other acts, as well as theatre production from Mahmood ‘Tolla Vannie Kaap’, which had the audience in stiches.

“The breakfast was great. Food was good and the people are friendly,” said Sumaya Narka from Maitland.

Fatima Laatoe, also from Maitland, a big fan of Adiela Fortune, has supported the Breakfast since 2013.

“Älhamdullilah, it was beautiful. Children should bring their parents to spoil them a bit,” added Gadija Meyer from Lotus River.

Fadia Pastor from Lansdowne described the entertainment as “fantastic”.

For many guests, the breakfast was the perfect setting to relax and get away from the Sunday household duties. More importantly, it’s a chance to see familiar faces.

“It’s a lovely place to catch up with old friends,” said Nazeema Abrahams, adding that her favourite VOC show was with ulama guest Shaykh Kashif Bassadien.

Two youngsters travelled from Atlantis to attend the breakfast with their parents.

“The food was really good. We also had a good laugh with the acting on stage,” said Abdurahmaan.

Speaking to VOC after the event, Ayesha Laatoe lauded the “amazing team work and spirit” at the event.

“Without my support staff, this event was not possible so a huge shukran to them. The spirit of the staff working behind the scenes was wonderful,” said a tired but enthusiastic Laatoe.

Laatoe said she had a policy of going to each table to interact with the guests and ask if they were happy with the service.

“That’s vital…you need to ensure that your client and listener is happy, so that we can always improve.”

“The theme this year ‘For old time sake’ was so in tune with the elderly. It really creates this reminiscent mood and that spirit of getting together.”

Asked whether there was some pressure in cooking for huge numbers, Laatoe brushed it off.

“I’m so used to cooking big pots of food for events so this was not too much of a challenge.”

Laatoe also thanked all the sponsors for their contributions towards the event. VOC

