Heavy traffic expected as holidaymakers return home

Heavy traffic is expected on Monday on major routes around the country, as many holidaymakers return home from the coast or inland resorts. Many companies and businesses will re-open on Tuesday after the festive season break.

The N1 from the Western Cape to inland provinces and the N3 from KwaZulu Natal heading inland, are expected to be the busiest routes.

High traffic volumes can also be expected on the N9 from Garden Route resorts, as well as the N6 and N10 from the Eastern Cape.

Some businesses will only re-open on Monday next week, meaning that traffic on major routes is likely to pick up again later this week.

Meanwhile, President Jacob Zuma has urged road users to exercise caution when travelling during this festive season. He was speaking in his New Year’s message, Zuma has commended traffic authorities for intensifying their law enforcement.

[Source: SABC News]

