Henri van Breda due back in court

Henri van Breda is due back in the Western Cape High Court on Monday where he stands accused of axing his parents and brother to death, seriously injuring his sister Marli, and defeating the ends of justice.

Van Breda, 22, pleaded not guilty to these charges and alleged that an intruder wearing a balaclava, gloves and dark clothes attacked his family in their multi-million rand home on the highly-secured De Zalze Estate outside Stellenbosch in January 2015.

In his plea explanation, Van Breda claimed that he disarmed the attacker and thrown the axe at him while he sat chase after him down the stairs of their home. The intruder then escaped, according to Van Breda.

On Thursday, the last time the case was heard, blood spatter expert Captain Marius Joubert testified that attacker behind the murders possibly dragged and shoved the body of Van Breda’s brother, Rudi, body around to show his anger.

During cross-examination by Advocate Pieter Botha over what Van Breda would gain from moving his 22-year-old brother from where he was attacked on the bed, Joubert conceded that he didn’t know.

“There was a lot of anger toward Rudi, in my opinion,” Joubert told the court.

Monday will be the 40th day of the trail.

