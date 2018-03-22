Hifz teacher found ill, but unharmed

UPDATE: A Cape town Hifth teacher who went missing on Wednesday has been found unharmed, according to his family. Haafith Fareez Hendricks, who is the principal of Cape Quran Academia School in Retreat, disappeared in the Wynberg area yesterday, after some private classes with students. Its believed Hendricks had book classes with four students but only got to one student in the Wynberg area. He left after Fajr and he finished the class with the student after 8am. He then sent a message to his wife asking if she needed anything for the home and that was the last she had heard of him.

Details on what exactly happened remain unclear at this stage, but its believed he had fallen ill on the road when he disappeared. His father-in-law Yunus Allie says he has a medical condition but is “in a stable condition”.

Western Cape police said Hendricks was found in Paarl, but the family could not confirm this.

The family has however thanked the broader community for their assistance.

“Alhamdullilah, we are just happy he has been found. We say shukr Allah swt for bringing him back safely and to the community for their duas and help.” VOC

