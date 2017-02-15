Hofmeyr withdraws from ‘Trump fundraising’

frikaans singer Steve Hofmeyr has distanced himself from fundraising efforts to send him to the US for talks with President Donald Trump.

He became suspicious about Kommandosorg, the organisation which wants him to ask Trump for help to stop the “genocide” of white Afrikaners.

Hofmeyr answered Netwerk24‘s questions about his decision via SMS.

He said he became concerned about John Rudman, the man in charge of the campaign, after the Boere Krisis Aksie (BKA) said on his Facebook page that Rudman had a criminal history and that the collection of money was a scam.

“I initially ignored the ridicule of Rudman because I always give anyone the benefit of the doubt,” he said in text messages forwarded by Hofmeyr’s assistant Leeza Mulder.

“When Kommandosorg placed a picture of my farm on a poster as the leader of a new Republican party of which I know nothing, it was too much for me.

“I want to be part of a new generation tribe nationalists without hatred for other peoples and nations, but then the modus operandi should be transparent and honest.”

Hofmeyr said if an appointment was made for him to visit Trump, he would pay for his own ticket.

“Fundraising is not the problem. I get up to R100 000 offers per day. The diplomatic red tape is more problematic, and tweets to Ivanka (Trump’s daughter) does not help.”

Rudman sent several tweets to Ivanka and Trump’s wife, Melania.

“The campaign is still a great project that would have worked better with all the role-players’ co-operation,” Hofmeyr said earlier on Facebook.

“Mister Rudman and I have not spoken to each other at all. The real test of his bona fides will be if he refunds each donor with their money or to keep the money safe until a White House visit could happen.”

Rudman said he understood why Steve withdrew.

“He is a big name, and does not engage in any dishonesty. However, I have not committed any crime. Therefore I sent a SMS to Steve and invited him to visit our offices in Despatch so that I can prove that he is not involved in scams.”

Hofmeyr has not yet confirmed whether he received the invitation.

[Source: News24]

