Hofstatter confident over authenticity of GuptaLeaks

Business Day Investigative journalist Stephan Hofstatter says he is confident that the leaked Gupta emails are authentic.

Hofstatter’s comments come as some politicians including the African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) and Black First Land First (BLF) leader Andile Mngxitama are questioning the authenticity of the leaked emails.

But, Mngxitama has distanced himself from the Gupta family, saying he has never asked for funds from the family.

The emails, leaked to media by whistle-blowers reveal among other things, how the controversial Gupta family sponsored lavish overseas trips to Dubai for their business partner President Jacob Zuma’s son Duduzane Zuma and Mining Minister Mosebenzi Zwane.

Also mentioned in the emails is former Eskom Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Brian Molefe.

However, Hofstatter has challenged those mentioned in the emails to approach the Press Ombudsman or the courts.

On Sunday, South African Communist Party (SACP) general secretary Blade Nzimande said it was interesting that since the leaking of the emails, no one has out in public to say the emails were false

Hofstatter says they’ve been receiving tip-offs from senior ANC members and close friends of President Jacob Zuma among others.

Several number of senior government officials have been implicated in the leaked emails includes newly appointed Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba and Minerals Minister Mosebenzi Zwane.

The investigative journalist has warned that more leaks will continue.

[Source: SABC]

