More homes damaged by Cape storm

A number of homes on the Cape Flats were severely damaged by Wednesday night’s gale force winds. Heavy rains and strong winds have lashed the city over the past two days, flooding informal settlements and the coastline. On Thursday, the Disaster Management Centre reported that roofs have been blown off in the following areas Mitchells Plain, Lavender Hill, Ottery, Delft, Phillipi and Nyanga. The City’s informal housing department is assisting these communities. The severe storm destroyed 870 structures and left 2,500 people affected by water-logged homes.

“The City’s Recreation and Parks Department has removed and are continuing to remove uprooted trees in Kewtown, Rondebosch, Bergvliet, Belgravia and various other areas in the Metropole to ensure roadways are cleared,” said the City’s disaster management spokesperson Charlotte Powell.

Areas across the Metropole have experienced electricity outages, but 90 % of the power has been restoreed. She said the City’s Electricity Department will continue to restore power during the course of today.

2502 residents from Imizamo Yethu and 400 from Macassar Village were left displaced. Humanitarian relief has been provided for these communities.

“Out Informal Settlements Department will make assessments and provide flood kits. The Disaster Management officials are continuing to do damage assessments in the affected communities.”

Humanitarian and relief organisation, Islamic Relief South Africa (IRSA), is responding to the devastating Cape Storm through a working partnership with the South African Red Cross Society.

“We have already delivered the first consignment of emergency blankets which has been earmarked by the Red Cross for the Swartland Municipality,” Monitoring and Evaluation Officer, Shakil Dauhoo said.

“We will be supporting this area with food parcels as well.”

The South African Red Cross Society is currently cooking for 500 people in Zandvliet and Macassar.

The most urgent needs at present is temporary shelter for the homeless and displaced, volunteers to assist with cooking of hot meals, non-perishable and canned foods, clothes and hygiene packs.

Islamic Relief South Africa has launched an emergency appeal to assist communities affected in this Cape Storm. All in-kind donations can be dropped off at the Islamic Relief Cape Town office, 396 Imam Haron Road, Lansdowne.

To make a direct deposit, please use the following banking account details:

Standard Bank

Account Name: Islamic Relief SA

Branch: Fordsburg

Branch Code: 005205

Account No: 005318459

Ref: CapeStorm & Mobile Number

The City of Cape Town is making drop-off points available to members of the public who would like to support the humanitarian relief efforts in Knysna.

The town and surrounding areas continue to be ravaged by a series of wild fires that have wrought havoc and devastation, forcing many to leave their homes.

The City’s Fire and Rescue Service has already dispatched a team of firefighters and equipment to assist with active firefighting in the region. They drove through the night to get to the frontlines.

There are drop-off points available at the following four fire stations only, should members of the public want to make donations to Knysna residents:

Goodwood Fire Station

Strand Fire Station

Roeland Street Fire Station (in the CBD)

Fish Hoek Fire Station

Courier company, DHL, will collect the donations at the drop-off points and transport the items to Knysna.

Donations of non-perishable food, water, clothing, blankets and toiletry items are most welcome and will be distributed by the local Disaster Risk Management officials in Knysna, in conjunction with non-governmental organisations. VOC

