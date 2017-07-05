Hostage drama unfolds in CT’s Strand Street

Workers and commuters in the Cape Town CBD have been forced to take cover as a hostage situation is currently in process in Strand Street. VOC reporter Ibrahim Chibwe is on the scene, where about six male armed robbers are inside Cash Crusaders in the busy business district, in what police describe as an attempted armed robbery.

“Currently the hostages, as well as the hostage-takers are held up inside Cash Crusaders. Almost all the roads leading to central Cape Town are closed, because police are trying to negotiate with the armed robbers. Much of the details are not yet known, but it is understood that there are six suspects,” Chibwe reported.

Chibwe confirmed that snipers are in place.

Eyewitness Leilah Maneveld and her three children and two nieces found themselves trapped inside the popular KFC eatery after she had parked her car in front of Cash Crusaders, two doors from KFC, where she was to purchase food.

“I left them in the car when I went to place the order. When I came back and I wanted to get the kids, the police pulled up and they said ‘get out of your car quickly’. Meanwhile, my car was the only car still parked there and they rushed me off to KFC, where we waited.”

She said that after smoke started surfacing from Cash Crusaders, she and her kids were told to step back. Thereafter, more officers descended on the scene and Strand Street was cordoned off.

Just before 13h00, with no shooting, two male hostage-takers appeared from the scene, after which five staff members were released into KFC, where they were questioned.

“There was a lady inside with a baby, there were more people inside, as well as staff, they let five of the staff members out…Five [people]in Cash Crusaders uniforms and two not in uniforms. The hostage-takers were taken in the [police]van.”

While she was able to quickly return to her car after the third hostage taker exited the building, Maneveld said it is suspected that there are more than three hostage-takers since there are more hostages that remain inside.

Maneveld confirmed that she had not heard any firing of gun-shots from the scene.

“No shots were fired – because my car was parked in front of the door, they would have to shoot through my car to get there, and we would have heard, because we are right here.”

Meanwhile, hundreds of office workers and onlookers have made their way to Strand Street in a bid to get a glimpse of the hostage situation, forcing police officials to extend the demarcating yellow tape.

“The scene is hectic, because you know how people are – they run towards danger. At the moment, thousands of Capetonians are crowding around from Steers [and]across the road, where they can stand,” Maneveld added.

VOC 91.3fm

Comments

comments