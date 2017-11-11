HSBC closes accounts linked to Guptas

HSBC has revealed it’s closed accounts of companies linked to the Guptas.

The bank is investigating its possible relationship with the controversial family.

Last month UK labour MP and anti-apartheid activist Peter Hain urged authorities to probe HSBC and Standard Chartered bank for billions thought to have been laundered through Gupta networks.

He said he had account numbers and details of transactions.

HSBC has previously declined to comment on the growing scandal but revealed its concerns after details of the transactions emerged.

American authorities are also investigating two Gupta relatives living in the US.

It’s believed a company linked to the two may have received payments from a Dubai-based Gupta company.

[Source: eNCA]

