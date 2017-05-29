Huge numbers at AWS shows growing poverty in Delft

It was a packed house at Masjidul Jumuah in Delft on Sunday, as VOC marked the first Ahlan Wa Sahlan outreach project for Ramadan. As the khatmal Quran got underway, young boys slowly streamed in to join the elders of the community, while the women’s section was filled to the brim with mothers and their daughters. About 1500 residents attended, joining VOC for the mass iftaar prepared by the Gift of the Givers.

There was a buzz inside the masjid as young girls and boys from the area rolled up their sleeves to assist the humanitarian NGO with the handing out of dates and soup as well as Islamic literature, while the mothers enjoyed the recitation of the Quran upstairs. Many young mothers huddled their babies, while others tried to contain their energetic toddlers running around.

The turnout at the first outreach is indicative of the cycle of poverty that many residents are trapped in, compounded by the social ills.

“The people here have nothing. When there are programmes, the masjid is always full,” says Soraya Galant, a madrassa teacher at the masjid.

“This is an area where drug addiction, alcohol and abuse is normal.”

Masjidul Jumuah plays a vital role in trying to instil Islamic values in the community and to steer young people away from the pitfalls of street life.

Community member, 72 year old Zuleiga Barends says some children attended madrassa with empty stomachs.

“Alhamdiullilah, imam always ensure that the children are provided for. If people bring sadaqah, people will keep it for the children,” she said.

The madrasa has over 100 children attending, but struggles to keep itself afloat. Amongst the other education programmes at the masjid are madrassa for beginners for ladies, adult classes, toekamannie classes, as well as a thikr every Thursday.

Barends, a pensioner, says families are finding it increasingly difficult to cope with the high cost of food, rent and electricity.

“You haven’t even drawn my pension yet then you see your money disappearing. Alhamdilllah my children look after me. But not everyone can provide for their parents, as they also struggle on their own,” she says.

For the youth, unemployment and the lack of opportunities has created a sense of despair and hopelessness. 18 year old Sadieka Kannemeyer is a young mother, whose husband is addicted to drugs.

“I’ve asked him to stop…he tries, but then he gets sucked back into it again. I live with my mother, who is helping my look after our baby. I don’t have work…and he doesn’t support me. But I manage, alhamdullilah,” she says, while trying to calm her crying baby.

Another teenager, Majieda Raciet, feels more can be done to support the people of Delft.

“It’s like Delft is the forgotten people. There’s nothing here for us.” VOC

