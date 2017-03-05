Headlines
Voice of the Cape
Listen to VOC Live      5 Jamad al-Akhir 1438 • 5 March 2017
You are at:»»»Humpback whale stranded at Sandy Bay
[Source: Facebook]

Humpback whale stranded at Sandy Bay

0
By on Local, News

A juvenile humpback whale beached at Sandy Bay beach in the early hours of Sunday morning. The City’s of Cape Town’s Environmental Management Department and the National Department of Environmental Affairs are on the scene.Officials have urged the public to avoid the area as the beach will remain closed for the rest of the day.

“The City was informed of the beached whale this morning. Officials from the National Department of Environmental Affairs have decided on euthanasia,” said City spokesperson Priya Reddy.

The beached whale at Sandy Bay

“Once the process has been concluded the carcass will be towed to the Hout Bay harbour from where it will be taken to the landfill site at Vissershok.”

The public is requested to avoid Sandy Bay beach and the Hout Bay harbour during the course of the day as the operation will only be completed late this evening. VOC

Comments

comments

Share.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

This blog is kept spam free by WP-SpamFree.