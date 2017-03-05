Humpback whale stranded at Sandy Bay

A juvenile humpback whale beached at Sandy Bay beach in the early hours of Sunday morning. The City’s of Cape Town’s Environmental Management Department and the National Department of Environmental Affairs are on the scene.Officials have urged the public to avoid the area as the beach will remain closed for the rest of the day.

“The City was informed of the beached whale this morning. Officials from the National Department of Environmental Affairs have decided on euthanasia,” said City spokesperson Priya Reddy.

“Once the process has been concluded the carcass will be towed to the Hout Bay harbour from where it will be taken to the landfill site at Vissershok.”

The public is requested to avoid Sandy Bay beach and the Hout Bay harbour during the course of the day as the operation will only be completed late this evening. VOC

Comments

comments