Hunt still on for Gupta brothers, Duduzane Zuma: Hawks

The Hawks say the hunt is still on for the Gupta brothers. Police have declared Ajay Gupta a fugitive from justice and are also looking for Atul Gupta and Duduzane Zuma over alleged corruption. Hawks spokesperson, Brigadier Hangwani Muluadzi says more arrests are looming.

He adds, “Well, we haven’t had any success so far but that doesn’t necessarily mean that we have to relax, so we continue to search for him. We will regroup tomorrow see if we need to go and look for the other outstanding suspects. You just need to be patient with us because to name suspects would be detrimental to our case.”

Meanwhile, the Police Ministry says the government discourages and distances itself from all rewards offered by private citizens for the capture of the Gupta brothers and Duduzane Zuma. It says such offers can endanger the suspects, lookalikes and the general public.

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula was reacting on his Twitter account after various business people and others offered rewards totalling between one and two million rand.

[Source: SABC]

