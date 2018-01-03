IEB happy with 98.76% pass rate

The Independent Examinations Board is happy with its 2017 matric exam pass rate of 98.76%.

This is a slight adjustment from last year’s 98.7%.

Over 11000 matric learners sat for the exam and 88.5% of them obtained a university pass. The results were released at midnight.

The Board’s CEO Ann Obelhozer says, “We’re very pleased with the results of the class of 2017. They have been able to uphold the standards. This has always been the trend generally through the years by IEB students, and of course we’re delighted by this.”

She says, “I think there are a couple of things that come together very well, first thing is that generally the learners are committed learners, they want to do well, they want to achieve and so they are willing to do the work you need to do to receive the high results.”

Twelve thousand schools were registered with the IEB. One of these schools, Saheti in Johannesburg, obtained a 100% matric pass rate and a total of 238 distinctions.

One of its learners, Panos Hadjipaschalis, got distinctions in all nine of his subjects including Physical Science, Mathematics and Advanced Programme Maths.

The excited Hadjipaschalis says, “It was just a lot of late nights, a lot of early mornings and thankfully it paid off. This year I’ve applied to Wits and UCT for an actuarial or nuclear and science degree. I haven’t decided yet but it’s those two pretty much.”

[Source: SABC]

