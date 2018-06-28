IEC asks 17 more months to comply with ConCourt

1,2 million voters will be removed from the voters roll before the 2019 elections, if the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) isn’t given a grace period.

The Constitutional Court has given the IEC 18 months to comply with its 2016 ruling of the Constitutional Court.

The deadline to obtain all addresses lapses in 3 days time, but 1,2 million voters have not updated their details.

The IEC wants 17 more months to comply. And during this time it hopes the hype to vote will encourage more people to update their details.

The IEC Vice Chairperson Terry Tselane says: “By the time we started we had 16 million people for who we did not have addresses or partial address. From that until now we are now dealing with 1,2million for whom we don’t have addresses.”

The Constitutional Court allowed the 2016 Local Government elections to go ahead but it gave the IEC a June 30 2018 deadline to have addresses of all registered voters.

But with the 2019 election looming it is now clear that 1,2million voters still don’t have addresses.

In 2016 Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng says: “The Electoral Commission’s failure to record all available voters’ addresses on the national common voters’ roll is inconsistent with… the Constitution and invalid.”

The IEC’s fresh application for extension will determine if it gets more time or if 1.2 million less voters lose their eligibility to vote.

[Source: SABC]

