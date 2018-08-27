IFP leader Buthelezi turns 90

Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) leader Inkosi Mangosuthu Buthelezi turns 90 on Monday.

Buthelezi has been the leader of the IFP since its formation in 1975.

Buthelezi was born into the Zulu Royal family. His mother Princess Constance Magogo is the daughter of King Dinuzulu who married Mathole Buthelezi.

The IFP leader met and married a young nurse, Irene Mzila in 1952. They have been together for the past 66 years and have eight children.

Buthelezi has thanked all the people who have contributed positively to his life.

“Well my only wish is to thank the Almighty. To thank God for extending my life to this day. Because I know that if you read the Psalms of David, David stated that the life time of a human being span of the life of the human being is 70 years. And I was blessed to reach 80, which is stated in the Psalms that if one is lucky. But in fact I’ve lived beyond that and therefore my wish for today is for me to express my thanks giving to God Almighty and to thank all the people that have played a role in my life.”

