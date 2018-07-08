IFP requests urgent debate on continuing fuel hikes

Parliament says National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete has to consider various factors before responding or granting IFP MP Mkhuleko Hlengwa’s request for an urgent debate on the effects of the continuing fuel hikes.

Prices at the pumps have increased five times since the beginning of the year.

Hlengwa has written to the Speaker almost a week ago requesting her to reconvene the House urgently for such a debate.

He also wants the fuel levy to be suspended.

Parliamentarians are currently on a constituency period which ends next month.

Parliament’s Spokesperson Moloto Mothapo says Mbete has received Hlengwa’s letter of request.

He says: “The Speaker does note that Mr Hlengwa indicated that the request is urgent. We are saying she will consider the matter and that she will take into consideration, the programme of parliament.”

“The members of Parliament are currently in their constituencies and she will make an appropriate decision as she considers all the factors,” says Mothapo.

[Source: SABC]

Share this article











Comments

comments