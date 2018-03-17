IFP welcomes NPA decision on Zuma

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) wants the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in KwaZulu-Natal to make every effort in the trial of former President Jacob Zuma.

On Friday, Head of the NPA, Shaun Abrahams, announced that Zuma would face trial in KZN on charges of corruption, fraud and racketeering.

These relate to the multi-billion rand arms deal struck in the 1990s at a time that Zuma was the province’s MEC for Economic Development and Tourism.

IFP Chief Whip Narend Singh says Zuma now has the opportunity to prove his innocence.

Singh says the IFP has always believed Zuma should have his day in court.

“That day is now looming… we hope that the court appearance is sooner rather than later, and that the Director of Public Prosecutions in KZN would put his best team forward to ensure that he gets a successful prosecution.”

“We always maintain that a person is innocent until proven guilty, but the only forum that you have for that decision to be taken is in a court of law,” he adds.

[Source: SABC]

