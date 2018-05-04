Imams urged to call for calm in MPlain

The Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) has urged its imams to call for peace in the Mitchell’s Plain area during Jumuah today. The MJC has been central in the facilitation of discussions between the different civic associations in Mitchells Plain and the leadership of the Siqalo community, since violent protests erupted on Tuesday night. The MJC has called on the greater community not to respond to calls made on social media for protest action on Jakes Gerwel/ Highlands Drive.

The ulema body is concerned that these calls for protest action is used by criminal elements within the community to shoot at police and Siqalo residents and will detract from people’s legitimate concerns and grievances. It has urged all residents to continue to be law-abiding citizens and to work through legitimate civil organizations

“A steering committee has been formed to deal with the issues of grievance and to escalate matters

to the relevant government structures so that it receives the necessary attention and workable

solutions found.,” said Shaykh Isgaak Taliep, MJC secretary general.

“Lastly, we call on all residents to continue to be law-abiding citizens and to work

through the legitimate civil organizations within their communities to champion their causes. Let us

respect all property irrespective who the owners are. Let us also remain calm and ensure that

safety and security are restored in Mitchells Plain.” VOC

Comments

comments