Increased restrictions for hujjaj at Jamarat

As hujjaj prepare for the start of hajj on Sunday, the Saudi Ministry of Hajj has issued special provisions relating to the pelting of the Jamarat. The stoning ritual is the most obviously dangerous part of the five-day hajj, and despite the Saudi Kingdom constantly improving safety measures to mitigate against any disasters, tragedies often occur. In 2015, at least 717 pilgrims died and 805 were injured in a stampede in Mina, marking it the worst hajj disaster in recent years.

On Friday, the Saudi Haj ministry urged travel operators to move with the hujjaj from Muzdalifah to the tents in Mina and thereafter to comply with the stipulated timetable for pelting of the Jamaraat.

For safety reasons, elderly, hujjaj in wheelchairs and children are not allowed to go anywhere near the Jamarat and hujjaj are not to carry any luggage or persons when going for pelting.

The Jamarat complex has been closed off during these times:

On the 10th Dhul Hijjah between 06:00 – 10:30

On the 11th Dhul Hijjah between 14:00 – 18:00

On the 12th Dhul Hijjah between 10:30 – 14:00

“Groups are to only go for pelting in accordance with the specified timetables accompanied by a group leader and a guide. The haj groups must take benefit of the Shari’ concessions for pelting regarding the frail, elderly and women,” said Sahuc in a statement.

Hujjaj are urged to comply with the specified timetable for pelting issued by the Ministry of Hajj from the first instance. For safety reasons, at least 50 percent of the Hujjaj should remain behind on Mina for the 13th Dhul Hijjah. The Hujjaaj should be encouraged regarding its importance.

Sahuc explained that Hujjaj are also encouraged not to proceed to the Haram to do the Tawaaf ul Ifaadha during the days of 12, 13, 14 and 15 Dhul Hijjah.

“On behalf of the SAHUC Board and NGC member organizations, we make duaa that Allah SWT removes any obstacles during the five days of Hajj and and grant all the Hajjis a Hajj Maqbool and Hajj Mabroor Insha-Allah.” VOC

