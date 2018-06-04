Independent meat inspections for abattoirs welcomed

The Red Meat Abattoir Association has welcomed independent meat inspections at abattoirs. The Meat Inspection Scheme promulgated last year is now in the implementation phase.

Now the North West Red Meat Producers’ Association has assured consumers that any disease outbreaks at abattoirs can be individually detected and confirmed.

This emerged at the Association’s annual conference in Klerksdorp.

The outbreak of listeriosis has prompted the need for strict hygiene control across all lines of meat production.

Abattoirs now have to use independent service providers to inspect their facilities.

The Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries has appointed independent agencies to inspect abattoirs.

They have to report to the department on a monthly basis. Its hoped this will inspire confidence internationally.

Dr Gerhard Neethling of the Red meat abattoir association says it is the first time in 18 years that meat inspection is now under the direct control of the national department of agriculture.

[Source: SABC]

Share this article











Comments

comments