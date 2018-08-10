International seminar to give different perspective on Prophet Muhammad (pbuh)

Muslims often turn to the Seerah of the Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) for answers on today’s pressing questions and societal challenges facing the modern world. Islamic Relief South Africa is presenting a first time national conference on the life and example of the beloved Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) on Saturday 25th August 2018.

The Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is an inspirational role model for anyone who wants to be extraordinary. You will learn how Muhammad (PBUH) shaped his personality as a child, dealt with the universal challenges of adolescence while a teenager, and then emerged as a leader in his community as a young adult.

The event will be held in collaboration with Light Upon Light Women’s Foundation and AccidentalMuslims.com.

Dr. Hesham al Awadi is a specialist in the Seerah of the best example to mankind. Dr. Hesham al-Awadi was born in Kuwait and educated in United Kingdom. He completed his Bachelor’s Degree, Master’s Degree, Master of Philosophy and PhD in the field of Middle Eastern politics and history in various British universities including the University of Cambridge. He also has a diploma in Islamic studies from the Institute of Islamic Studies, Cairo.

This seminar will offer a completely different view of Muhammad (PBUH) and allow you to see how Muhammad (SAW) addressed our own daily challenges, inspiring you to excel in confronting these challenges.

Topics that will be covered:

How did the Prophet (PBUH) deal with newborns? How did the Prophet (PBUH) deal with Children? How did the Prophet (PBUH) deal with teenagers? Muhammad (PBUH) in 20s and 30s (this one is from the book Muhammad How He Can Make You Extraordinary) How did the Prophet (PBUH) deal with his wives (or women in general) How did the Prophet (PBUH) deal with sinners? The Prophet (PBUH) and his mercy to non-Believers

Date: Saturday 25th August 2018

Venue: CTICC

Time: 09:30am to 17:00pm

Refreshments/Snacks: On sale

For tickets, click here: https://www.quicket.co.za/events/54849-muhammad-pbuh-how-he-can-make-you-extraordinary/?lc=35051965#/

