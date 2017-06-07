International Union of Muslim Scholars: Siege on Qatar is ‘haram

Deputy Head of the International Union of Muslim Scholars (IUMS) Dr Ahmed Al-Raissouni condemned the siege on Qatar and called for Muslim scholars and intellectuals to reject it, the Anadolu Agency reported.

In a statement, Al-Raissouni said:

“We call for the scholars, intellectuals, writers and the people who love the Ummah to reject the siege on Qatar and take all means to end it in order to save Qatar from an approaching disaster.”

Al-Raissouni stressed that the “potential disaster” approaching Qatar would destroy it and this would affect the whole Muslim Ummah and make it “an easy prey for its enemy”.

Al-Raissouni stressed that the “potential disaster” approaching Qatar would destroy it and this would affect the whole Muslim Ummah and make it “an easy prey for its enemy”.

“It is no doubt that scholars are demanded to clarify that this siege is haram,” the grand sheikh said in the statement, noting that “Islam and reason do not accept the siege of any people.”

Regarding Al Jazeera, Al-Raissouni said: “This channel defends the Sunni Muslims in Iraq, Syria, Lebanon and other countries. It defends their honour, blood and property. It adopts the issues of the Islamic nation and its persecuted people everywhere.”

He reiterated that “none of the other channels is doing the same for the Muslim nation with the same effect. We have never seen it supporting Iran. We know that this channel is supported by a state with a very strong will.”

On Monday, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the UAE severed ties with Qatar over claims that it is close to Iran, support terror and terrorists and is not committed to the policies of the Gulf States. Qatar denies the accusations.

Egypt, Yemen, the eastern Libyan government of Khalifa Haftar, Mauritius and Mauritania have all also cut ties with Qatar, while Jordan downgraded its diplomatic relations with the Gulf state.

[Source: Middle East Eye]

Comments

comments