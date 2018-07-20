Investigation into spate of bomb threats ongoing

A recent spate of bomb threats in public places in KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape have heightened panic and fear, however authorities have not yet determined what is driving these incidents. A number of local shopping complexes were evacuated in Cape Town after officials were alerted about alleged explosive devices on the premises. This was followed by an incident at Wynberg Boys’ Junior School, which instituted restricted access to the premises after the institution received a message alerting them of a bomb on the premises. The incident is currently under investigation by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, the Hawks. The Portfolio Committee on Police has since called for a stringent approach to curb the recent increase in hoax bomb threats.

Speaking to VOC News, anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee said that given the prevalence and nature of the bomb threats in recent week, the incidents are becoming increasingly worrying.

“We know in Kwazulu-Natal – specifically Durban – there has been a series of bomb threats. The very worrying part is that a number of explosives were found, I think the latest count was eight.

“Yesterday afternoon, the Hawks confirmed that after a receiving a threat they searched premises in Durban and another device was found,” Abramjee explained.

The premises he refered to was that of the Woolworths store in West Street. Woolworths spokesman Kirsten Hewett confirmed on Wednesday that another incendiary device was found. In the past two weeks several incendiary devices were planted at other Woolworths stores in the city as well as at the Vodacom Durban July.

According him, police commissioner general Khela Sithole described the investigation as “sensitive” at this stage, but provided little clarity about the details on the kind of devices that have been found in the bomb threat locations.

Abramjee added that authorities remain uncertain about the motive for the attacks.

“[Police] are unable to give a ‘blow-to-blow’ account of what is happening and what the motives are, but [general Sithole]did assure me that arrests will be made.”

He further questioned why the devices were not detonated.

“The reasons why these devices haven’t gone off is either possibly they don’t know how to put them together or detonate [them]. Secondly, it could simply be a scare tactic by ‘whoever’ is trying to cause fear and panic.”

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Police, Francois Beukman, has called for intensified intelligence gathering backed by proactive interventions to deal with the increasing number of hoax bomb threats. “Crime intelligence has to play a greater strategic role if this trend is to be curtailed. It is unacceptable that the people of South Africa are prevented from living their daily lives because of these threats. The South African Police Service (Saps) must ensure that people go about their daily chores without fear,” Mr Beukman said. The committee also calls on members of the community to work with Saps and provide information so that these threats are stopped. Beukman said the committee will, on resumption of Parliament’s term in August, invite Saps to give a detailed briefing on the bomb threats, as well as an update on various cases occurring in mosques around the country. The committee has called for speedy resolution of these cases.

“The golden rule is to remain calm. If and when you see a suspicious device, immediately call 10111. Alert the security in the area, alert management and stay clear of area completely.” – Yusuf Abramjee

Meanwhile, research director at the African Policing Civilian Oversight Forum, Dr Simon Howell, warns that a bomb scare is a criminal offence.

Howell explained that there are severe penalties for planting a hoax bomb or issuing a bomb scare, since bomb scares are considered threats under law and carry with them the same punishment as physically threatening someone with a weapon.

“If the threat is directed against an individual then the maximum penalty is 10 years or a fine, or both. Whereas if it is directed at a public entity or a public space, or it aims to incite public fear then the maximum penalty can be up to 25 years,” he noted.

