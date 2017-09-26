Islamic Arts Festival coming soon

Cape Town’s colourful and multi-layered Islamic art, culture and heritage will under the spotlight at the first ever Islamic Arts Festival next month. The event aims to create a platform for youth to exhibit their natural artistic abilities in the various art forms. The exhibition is the brainchild of Fusion Event Promotions in partnership with Awqaf SA, the Muslim Judicial Council and The Voice of the Cape and will be taking place at the world-renowned Castle of Good Hope from 5th- 8th October.

The vision of the project is to encourage youth to research, learn and educate themselves on various current and historical topics. The event aims to promote social cohesion among the greater Cape Town community and honour community leaders. The creators hope that fostering a positive atmosphere will enable a holistic spiritual experience.

The festival will see more than 400 youth from various areas of the Western Cape participate in anarray of activities including Nasheed, Eisteddfod, Islamic Quiz, Art competitions and art workshops. There will also be various exhibitions, entertainment and traditional Cape cuisine for festival goers to enjoy.

Fusion Event Promotions has identified the Belgravia Islamic Society as a beneficiary for the Islamic Arts Festival who will receive a portion of the profits generated from this event.

On the 12 May 1974 Boeta Makki Isaacs donated a plot of land to establish a madrassa. The Madrassa was built with classrooms, ablution facilities and an office downstairs. The institution was opened by Sheikh Booley who regularly conducted classes and lectures. On 5 September 2011 the first Maghrib Salaah was performed and on the 24 August 2012 the first Jumuah Salaah was performed. In 2015 the MJC gave permission for Jumuah to be performed every week. The Masjid is fully operational and serving the Belgravia and surrounding communities.

The Masjied is in the process of acquiring adjacent premises in order to expand. This project would cost R1.4 Million.

“We urge our community to open their hearts and support this project and receive the rewards of a Sadaqa tul Jaaria, InshaAllah,” said organiser Nizam Abdol.

“With so many activities taking place over the weekend this is an event that for the whole family.”

Entry fee:

Adults – R30

Kids under 12 – R10

Should you require any further information please feel free to contact us on 081 424 7259 or via

email at fusioneventpromotions@gmail.com

