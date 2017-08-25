Israel charges Raed Salah with incitement

The Israeli prosecution filed an indictment against the leader of the northern branch of the outlawed Islamic Movement in Israel, Sheikh Raed Salah, charging him with “incitement” and “illegal association,” according to Israeli news website Arutz Sheva.

Arutz Sheva reported that Salah, who was arrested by Israeli police last week, was charged with “incitement to terrorism and for illegal association,” over “words of incitement he allegedly made” following a deadly shooting attack at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in July that left two Israeli police officers and three Palestinian assailants dead.

In a similar incident last year, Salah turned himself in to Israeli authorities to serve a nine-month sentence for “inciting violence and terrorism” in a speech he delivered in Jerusalem at the time. During his imprisonment, Salah was interrogated a number of times, and also launched a hunger strike in protest of being mistreated and held in solitary confinement.

The Islamic Movement’s northern branch, led by Salah, has been a vocal critic of Israeli activities at Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem.

The group was banned by Israel in 2015 in a move that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had said was a bid to end “dangerous incitement.”

[Source: Maan News]

Comments

comments