Israel demolition orders to leave 30 Palestinians homeless

Israeli occupation authorities yesterday handed five Bedouin families demolition orders in the Jabal Al-Baba community, east of occupied Jerusalem.

Representative of the community, Atallah Muzar’a, said Israeli civil administration crews and army troops stormed the area at noon yesterday and handed over demolition writs to civilians.

According to Muzar’a, at least 30 Palestinians, including women and children, will be left homeless if the homes are razed.

The Israeli authorities ordered the families to evacuate their properties in less than a week’s time.

Home demolition is among the tactics used by the Israeli occupation authorities as part of the so-called E1 project aiming to hold sway over 12,000 dunums of Palestinian lands in occupied Jerusalem and the West Bank in favour of the internationally-condemned illegal settlement expansion.

[source: middle east eye]

