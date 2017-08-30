Israeli forces detain 14 Palestinians, including 3 minors in West Bank raids

Israeli forces detained at least 14 Palestinians, including at least three minors, in predawn military raids across the occupied West Bank on Tuesday. The Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS) reported in a statement that Israeli forces detained six Palestinian from the Jerusalem district, identified as Muhammad Tutanji, Ahmad Mteir, Faisal Shabanah, Uday Hidra, Adnan Hidra, and 18-year-old Anas Basta, also known as Anas Shatara.

An Israeli army spokesperson told Ma’an that one Palestinian was detained in the Jerusalem-area town of al-Eizariya. In the the town of Nahhalin in the southern Bethlehem disitrict, Israeli forces detained 16-year-old Muhammad Riziq Najajra, 16-year-old Mahmoud Talib Najajra, and 14-year-old Khalaf Shadi Najajra, according to PPS.

An Israeli army spokesperson confirmed that three detentions were carried out in Nahhalin.

Three Palestinians were detained in northernmost Jenin district. PPS said that Muhammad al-Atrash and his brother Yousif were detained in the village of Kafr Rai, while Ahmad Qutein Mousa was detained in Arraba.

The army spokesperson only confirmed one detention in Kafr Rai.

Muhammad al-Qaddumi, 22, was detained in Qalqiliya district, and Mousa Sami Saadah was detained in Nablus district, PPS reported. According to the Israeli army, one person was detained in the village of Jayyus in Qalqiliya.

Israeli raids in Palestinian towns, villages, and refugee camps are a daily occurrence in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, with a biweekly average of 85 search and detention raids carried thus far in 2017, according to UN documentation.

According to prisoners’ rights group Addameer, 6,128 Palestinians were detained by Israel as of July, 320 of whom were children. The group has estimated that some 40 percent of Palestinian men will be detained by Israel at some point in their lives.

[source: Maan News]

