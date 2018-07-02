Voice of the Cape
Voice of the Cape

18 Shawwal 1439 AH • 2 July 2018

You are at:»»Jacob Zuma’s son dies

Jacob Zuma’s son dies

0
By on News, VOC News

One of former president Jacob Zuma’s sons has died.  A spokesperson for the family had announced on Monday morning that Vusi Nhlakanipho Zuma died in a Johannesburg hospital on Sunday evening after suffering a short illness. He is believed to be 25-years-old.

The family did not provide further details on his illness. Vusi was the youngest of Jacob Zuma’s five children with Kate Mantsho, who took her own life in December 2000. His siblings include Duduzane and Duduzile Zuma.

Zuma’s successor, President Cyril Ramaphosa, had since the announcement shared his condolences.

A number of public figures have shared their condolences with the embattled former leader.

VOC 91.3fm

Share this article
  • 6
    Shares

Comments

comments

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

This blog is kept spam free by WP-SpamFree.