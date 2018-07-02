Jacob Zuma’s son dies

One of former president Jacob Zuma’s sons has died. A spokesperson for the family had announced on Monday morning that Vusi Nhlakanipho Zuma died in a Johannesburg hospital on Sunday evening after suffering a short illness. He is believed to be 25-years-old.

The family did not provide further details on his illness. Vusi was the youngest of Jacob Zuma’s five children with Kate Mantsho, who took her own life in December 2000. His siblings include Duduzane and Duduzile Zuma.

Waking up to news about the passing of my brother💔 — Duduzane Zuma (@Duduzane__Zuma) July 2, 2018

Zuma’s successor, President Cyril Ramaphosa, had since the announcement shared his condolences.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has learned with sadness and conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the family of former President Jacob Zuma on the passing of his son, Mr Vusi Nhlakanipho Zuma. https://t.co/iVWTrn5vZ3 — PresidencyZA (@PresidencyZA) July 2, 2018

A number of public figures have shared their condolences with the embattled former leader.

Condolences to the Zuma family on the passing away of their son Vusi, May his soul rest in perfect peace. — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) July 2, 2018

Sending prayers for and condolences to former South African President Jacob Zuma & family on the loss of their son, Vusi Nhlakanipho Zuma. RIP. https://t.co/QgcYvdCblh — Rev Jesse Jackson Sr (@RevJJackson) July 1, 2018

VOC 91.3fm

Share this article









6 Shares

Comments

comments