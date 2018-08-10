Jamiat SA, Islamic Care Line launch campaign to focus on abuse in Muslim communities

To mark Women’s Month, the Jamiatul Ulama South Africa together with the Islamic Care line is expected to launch its campaign against Gender Based Violence.

The campaign seeks to highlight the high growth of gender based violence within South African and Muslim communities.

Some of the driving forces behind these acts of violence have been identified as poverty, gender inequality, and substance abuse.

Secretary General of Jamiatul SA Ml Ebrahim Bham says, they hope the campaign will upscale support services to ensure holistic healing of survivors.

“We all know our beloved Nabi (saw) has said the best amongst you are those who are best to their women. Unfortunately we have this situation where’s there’s an increase in gender-based violence. This particular programme hopes to achieve positive perceptions about relationships between genders.”

Ml Bham says the programme will continue through various activities leading up to the end of the year.

[Source: Radio Islam]

