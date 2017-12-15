Jamiatul SA hopes fresh ANC leadership will bring stability

By Faizel Patel

With just a day to go before the 54th African National Congress (ANC) Elective National Conference, The Council of Muslim Theologians says the wellbeing of any society is dependent on the pillars of peace and justice and hopes the new leaders elected at the gathering will take South Africa forward.

Thousands of delegates from across the country are converging at Nasrec in Johannesburg this weekend to elect the governing party’s new leaders.

The leadership positions to be voted upon include president, deputy president, secretary general, deputy secretary general, treasurer general, national chairperson and the national executive committee (NEC).

The Council of Muslim Theologians Moulana Ebrahim Bham says while there is uncertainty and apprehension, he hopes the new leadership will take South Africa forward.

“The rulers and leaders that emerged from there, be amongst those who will bring goodness, justice, compassion for the poor and will bring out policies and laws that will be beneficial for the people of South Africa.”

Ml Bham has called on the Muslim community to reflect and make dua that Allah brings goodness from the elective conference saying what the leadership does impacts upon the people on the ground and impacts upon on all people of all communities including the Muslim community.

