Jeff Radebe throws hat in presidential race

African National Congress (ANC) heavyweight Jeff Radebe has officially joined the race to become party president.

Radebe accepted the nomination by branches in Pretoria on Monday night, during a Nelson Mandela Memorial Lecture in Nellmapius.

Others who have thrown their hat in the ring to succeed President Jacob Zuma include ANC Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa, ANC National Chairperson Baleka Mbete, ANC NEC member Lindiwe Sisulu, former African Union (AU) Commission Chairperson Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma and former ANC Treasurer General Mathews Phosa.

The new party president will be chosen in December, during the ANC’s elective conference.

Radebe thanked the branches for his nomination.

“I am the servant of the people, the branches are the structures of the organisation, we are what we are because of the branches of the ANC. I thank you for your confidence, I thank you for your trust. I am prepared to serve the people.”

[Source: SABC]

Comments

comments