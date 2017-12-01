JEQ marks Week of the Quran

Jam’eyyatul Qurra will be celebrating their legacy since 1969, with their annual Week of the Quran from the 25th November- 2 December 2017. Jam’eyyatul Qurra will be honouring esteemed ulama such as Shakyh Yusuf Bollie and Sheikh Shaykh Moosa Goder who recently passed away.

“These individuals and many others dedicated their lives for the Quran. It was with their hard work and sacrifices that allow us to enjoy the benefits of the Quran today at the tip of Africa,” said Shakyh Abdul Karim, principal of Jam’eyyatul Qurra boy’s campus.

“The students spend many years, reading, and articulating the Quran. This is event is a celebration for their hard work. The students will be tested by memory, by well-known Quran scholars; they have read 4-5 juz per a day,” adds Shakyh Karim.

The Tilaawatul Quran program will be taking place this week. The entire Quran will be read by not just Jam’eyyatul Qurra students but by many others from our community.

“On Friday our young hafitha will continue before and after jumah until about 7pm inshallah. The men will then conclude the Quran recitation the Saturday morning inshallah follow by dhikr inshallah.”

The grand opening will take place at their new building 13 Schaapkraal avenue, Schaapkraal

The annual banquet, Celebrating the Quran, will be held at the Lookout at the VnA Waterfront on Saturday 2 December from 16h45 to 9pm.

For more information on the Quran Week contact faiza Toefy at faiza.toefy@jeq.co.za or call 082 963 9497.

