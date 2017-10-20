Jerome Booysen apparently targeted in hospital attack

A fight apparently broke out at the hospital where Sexy Boys gang leader Jerome “Donkie” Booysen, who was wounded in a shooting at Cape Town International Airport on Wednesday, is admitted.

Late on Thursday, police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said the scene was still active and she therefore could not yet comment on what had happened.

News24 is withholding Booysen’s exact location due to security reasons.

It is understood a man, who some sources with close knowledge of the matter say was dressed as a woman, targeted another man with close ties to Booysen on Thursday evening outside the hospital. One source insisted the incident was an attempted hit on the man linked to Booysen.

Other sources said Booysen himself was targeted.

News24 understands this led to an altercation, with one man, who one source claimed was linked to the 27s gang, being caught. This was not officially confirmed by police.

Some images of the scene, which News24 has seen, show police vans parked outside the hospital, as well as a group of men walking around.

One image shows a wig on a floor near blood.

Another image shows a man sitting on a blood-smeared floor with a bloody face. A women’s pump shoe is next to him on the floor.

Controversial businessman Nafiz Modack, as well as several other men, were at the scene.

It is understood he was called for assistance by the man linked to Booysen who was one of the apparent targets of the incident.

Booysen was wounded in the Cape Town International Airport on Wednesday. A second man was also wounded in this shooting.

This was the third attempt on Jerome Booysen’s life in roughly six months.

[Source: News24]

Comments

comments