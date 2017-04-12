Jerusalem archaeologist coming to SA

Jerusalem based archaeologist, Abeer Ahmed Zayyad, is set to visit South Africa on an educational and information tour hosted by Salaamedia. Zayyad will be in South Africa from 13-22 April 2017 with programmes scheduled in Pietermaritzburg, Cape Town, Durban, Lenasia, Roshnee, Benoni, Pretoria and Johannesburg.

Holding a Masters Degree in Archaeology, Zayyad has been involved in the preservation of Masjidul Aqsa and its surrounding areas. She has been deeply involved in exposing an Israeli narrative aimed at usurping the Noble Sanctuary for Zionist objectives.

“Most of the excavations are being done by settler organisations such as El Aad. Even UNESCO archaeologists are not allowed to do these diggings. They are trying to prove that Palestinians were not the original inhabitants of the area,” she told Salaamedia.

She has studied the pre-Islamic and post-Islamic periods of Jerusalem city going all the way back into Roman and Greek times.

“As an archaeologist I have faced a lot of opposition from the Israeli government. I have been placed on a kill list previously because of the importance of the information and archaeological evidence we are presenting.”

Various Palestinian solidarity groups, religious bodies, NGO’s, student groups and women forums will host a series of programmes that will include public lectures, private interactions and ticketed events.

Ebrahim Gangat, a presenter at Salaamedia and long time acquaintance of Zayyad said he was delighted at her decision to travel to South Africa.

“I am so looking forward to this opportunity to once again place Masjidul Aqsa at the helm of the Palestinian discussion. Abeer will be accompanied by her brother and we will give her the full South African hospitality she deserves.”

Details of Mrs Abeer Zayyad’s full programme will be released in due course.

For more information email, info@salaamedia.com or call 081 717 2300.

[Source: Salaamedia]

Comments

comments