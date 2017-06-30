JHB Prison officials face suspension after ‘stripper’ debacle

Following widespread outrage, Justice and Correctional Services Minister Michael Masutha has confirmed that 10 of 13 officials at the Johannesburg Prison have been served with letters informing them of the department’s intention to suspend them.

The officials are accused of allowing scantily dressed women to entertain inmates during a Youth Day celebration. Images of females dress in black leotards have since circulated on social-media, resulting in public backlash and demands for an investigation into the matter.

Masutha apologized yet again for the incident.

“Once more allow me to apologize to the citizens of South Africa, which was most unfortunate.”

He says the 10 of the officials have been given 24 hours to explain why they should not be suspended, while the remaining three will be served when they return to official duty.

This after a Parliamentary Oversight Committee visited the prison on Wednesday, where among other issues, the recent incident was tabled.

