Johannesburg Muslim Communities Join Forces for #OperationWater

As a famous English proverb goes, ‘two minds are better than one’. In this case, collective minds came together to make a big impact.

Moulana Suhail Wadee of Ashraful Uloom in Marlboro, Johannesburg, initiated #OperationWater: a water-collection drive for the drought-stricken city of Cape Town. The project’s success is owed to its collaboration with Wendywood Muslim Jamaat, Linbro Islamic Trust and Abdullah bin Salaam Masjid. This is the second water distribution that Ashraful Uloom has initiated this year; the first delivery was made in mid-February 2018.

This combined effort included fundraising, purchasing of water from the So Pure water factory, as well as organising transportation and distribution in Cape Town. 4800 five-litre water bottles were purchased and distributed in the effort to ease the strain of the drought on residents in the area. That’s an amazing 24 000 litres which was gratefully welcomed by the local community. In addition to the water that was sent down, a wellpoint was also established by the group at Madrassa-Tu-Tarbiyyah in Eagle Park, Cape Town to create a more sustainable solution.

Delivery of the water bottles was made to Masjidul Ishraaq on the 3rd of March 2018 in Lotus River, and volunteers distributed the containers to various mosques in the Cape region. The group have aspirations to set up more wellpoints in Cape Town in the near future.

This collaborative effort exudes the strength of unity and exhibits what can be accomplished when determined people come together to make a difference.

Watch this snippet of the #OperationWater project in action:

[Source: Muslims of South Africa]

