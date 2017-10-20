Job description
The Voice of the Cape radio station is in search of a journalist and content producer to add to its team. If you love the fast pace of radio news, then you could survive in our newsroom.
A journalism or media qualification is essential. Previous media or journalism experience will be to your advantage.
We are looking for someone who is an eloquent writer, who reads fluently and authoritatively and has the confidence to be an on-air reporter. Ideally, the candidate should be on the pulse of issues affecting the local community. An interest in local and international politics is essential. A jam- packed contact book a must!
What we are looking for:
- Having an instinct for what makes a good news story
- The ability to pitch and develop a news story
- The ability to generate original ideas
- Excellent writing and storytelling skills, with the ability to tailor and adapt content for different audiences and platforms
- Compiling radio bulletins
- Gathering actuality sound and audio editing
- Conducting interviews
- Writing news, features, and editorials for website
- Beat and field reporting
- Live on air broadcasting
- Basic knowledge of audio equipment
- An understanding of media ethics
Email:
Jobs@vocfm.co.za
Deadline:
15 November 2017