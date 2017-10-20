Job description

The Voice of the Cape radio station is in search of a journalist and content producer to add to its team. If you love the fast pace of radio news, then you could survive in our newsroom.

A journalism or media qualification is essential. Previous media or journalism experience will be to your advantage.

We are looking for someone who is an eloquent writer, who reads fluently and authoritatively and has the confidence to be an on-air reporter. Ideally, the candidate should be on the pulse of issues affecting the local community. An interest in local and international politics is essential. A jam- packed contact book a must!

What we are looking for:

Having an instinct for what makes a good news story

The ability to pitch and develop a news story

The ability to generate original ideas

Excellent writing and storytelling skills, with the ability to tailor and adapt content for different audiences and platforms

Compiling radio bulletins

Gathering actuality sound and audio editing

Conducting interviews

Writing news, features, and editorials for website

Beat and field reporting

Live on air broadcasting

Basic knowledge of audio equipment

An understanding of media ethics

Email:

Jobs@vocfm.co.za

Deadline:

15 November 2017

