Jozi fm DJ and Generations star murdered

Jozi fm DJ and Generations star, Mandla Latshwayo has been shot and killed at a pub in Pimville Soweto.

Hlatswayo and a friend reportedly attempted to stop four men from robbing a women outside the pub when they were both shot dead. The incident happened at about 23:00 on Sunday.

He was also known for his seven-year role as Siphiwe Phosa on the popular soapie, Generations.

Jozi FM CEO Mpho Mhlongo shared the news in a Facebook post. A grief-stricken Mhongo, who rushed to the scene, said the robbers had not only killed his friend, but also stole his shoes.

“”He had no shoes on. They took his shoes. They took his life and then his shoes. It’s all been very traumatic.”

Messages of condolence have since poured in from around the country.

Police have launched a manhunt for the suspects and have called on anyone with information to go the Kliptown Police Station.

VOC 91.3fm

