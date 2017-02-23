Judge Moosa in high spirits, despite illness

The family of prominent Cape Judge Essa Moosa say they’ve been overwhelmed by the messages of support for their father who is gravely ill. The 81 year old anti-apartheid activist is being surrounded by close family and friends who say he is still in high spirits and has a positive attitude, despite his ailing condition. His son Faizel Moosa, also a political activist, said the family were trying to make their father as comfortable as possible.

“My father is still talking quite bit, reminding us to continue the fight in uplifting our community and contributing to our country in a meaningful way,” he said.

Judge Moosa is was the founding and executive member of the National Association of Democratic Lawyers and chaired its Human Rights Committee. After the unbanning of the African National Congress (ANC) in 1990, he served as the Secretary of the Constitutional Committee of the ANC.

The judge has also been a contributor to the development of Muslim Personal Law and the uslim Marriages Bill.

More recently, Judge Moosa served as the chairperson of the Kurdish Human Right Action Group (KHRAG) which is based in Cape Town.

“We’ve had many members of the Kurdish community visiting my father. It’s a human rights issue he was very passionate about,” added Faizel.

Faizel urged the community to keep his father in their prayers, adding that members of the public are welcome to visit the home at certain times of the day. VOC

