Judgment expected in Gupta-linked Optimum coal case

The North Gauteng High Court is expected to deliver judgment in the Gupta-linked Optimum coal case.

The company’s CEO wants the court to overturn the appointment of business rescue practitioners.

The practitioners were appointed to run the Gupta-linked Hendrina coal mine in Mpumalanga.

The mine has been the scene of several worker strikes this year, stemming from cash-flow problems.

It’s supply of coal to Eskom’s nearby power plant dried up in March, forcing the power utility to source coal elsewhere.

[Source: eNCA]

