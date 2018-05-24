June 4 judgment day for De Lille

The Democratic Alliance’s (DA) Federal Executive Council Chairperson, James Selfe says they are prepared to live with the delay in the court case of Cape Town Mayor, Patricia de Lille.

It has now been postponed to June 4, because the judges apparently need more time to prepare.

De Lille is challenging the DA’s decision to terminate her membership and subsequently remove her as Mayor.

She has been serving as the Mayor for the past two weeks, after she won an urgent interdict seeking interim relief in the High Court in Cape Town.

This means she can remain in office, until the court makes a final ruling on her membership and her position as Mayor.

Selfe says all the legal teams involved in the case agreed to the postponement.

“The reason for the postponement was because the judges had insufficient time to deal with the complexity of the case, and they said that while they were ready to deal with the matter on Friday they would prefer that the matter be postponed. We want the matter to be resolved as soon as possible, but we also want there to be a proper process.”

Meanwhile, De Lille has confirmed that her court case to challenge the DA’s decision to terminate her membership and subsequently remove her as Cape Town Mayor, has been postponed.

De Lille says she agreed to the postponement.

“I can confirm that my court case scheduled for the 25th of May has been postponed, to be heard on the 4th and the 5th of June – and I have agreed to the postponement because the court is going to put a full bench of three judges to hear the case, they needed some more time for preparation.”

