Kathrada – a beacon of hope in the struggle for a liberated Palestine

While Ahmed Kathrada is known for his fight against the Apartheid regime in South Africa, the man affectionately known in political circles as ‘Uncle Kathy’ has through his experience as an ex-political prisoner called attention to the plight of Palestinians.

Kathrada’s involvement in the anti-Apartheid activities of the African National Congress (ANC) led him to his long-term imprisonment following the Rivonia Trial, in which he was held at Robben Island and Pollsmoor Prison.

Though being released in 1989 at the ripe age of 60, until his final days, Kathrada continued being the voice of oppressed peoples, in particular the occupied Palestinian community. Where very recently, in collaboration with the Institute of Palestine and South Africa (IPSA) and In Transformation, his foundation hosted the Forum for Dialogue for Palestine, “the Future of Palestine: A National Project”.

The forum saw Palestinian leaders from across the political divide draw from the South African experience, a visit that culminated in trip to Robben Island, guided by Prisoner 46864 – Ahmed Kathrada.

In a statement read by Palestinian Ambassador to South Africa, Hashem Dajani, the Palestinian Liberation Organisation thanked Kathrada for his uninterrupted struggle for oppressed peoples.

“It is with deep sorrow that we receive the news of the passing away of long standing struggle stalwart and freedom fighter, Ahmed Kathrada. On behalf of his excellency, Mahmoud Abbas, president of the state of Palestine, myself and the staff of the Embassy of the State of Palestine our deepest condolences to the South African people,” the statement read.

The statement further acknowledged the role that Kathrada played in the fight for the liberation of Palestine and his continuous calls for the release of all political prisoners, in particular Marwan Barghouthi.

Ambassador Dajani says that Kathrada’s role as a South African voice for the plight of Palestinian political prisoners was vital for the progression of the Palestinian cause.

“Just a week ago, we screened through the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation the Marwan Barghouthi documentary, which speaks about the life of Barghouthi and the suffering of approximately 7000 prisoners in Israel jails.”

“I am sure that we and the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation, and the South African friends will continue the work of Ahmed Kathrada to support the Palestinian cause for self-determination,” Dajani elaborated.

Kathrada, an inspiration to activists

Meanwhile, Palestinian youth activist, Abdullah Grifat says Kathrada was an inspiration to the youth of Palestine.

Grifat says while Kathrada led many campaigns for the release of Palestinian political prisoners, upon visiting the occupied territories, the veteran openly labelled Israel an Apartheid regime despite opposition.

Having met Kathrada on numerous occasions, Grifat says that Kathrada always encouraged the youth to lead the struggle for self-determination and to never give up hope in the face of great adversity.

“He always showed respect to the level of intellect of the youth, which he said is the seed for success,” Grifat noted.

As an ardent supporter of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanction (BDS) movement, BDS’s Kwara Kekana says Kathrada’s experienced as an ex-political prisoner allowed him to sympathise with the call for the release of Palestinian political prisoners.

“Being a political prisoner himself, he spent about 27 years and 3 months after being arrested by the Apartheid police in South Africa, so the issue of Political prisoners was very close to his heart.”

Kekana says that given the similarities in legislation between Apartheid South Africa and Apartheid Israel, including detention without trial, Kathrada not only pledged blanket support for political prisoners, but used his learnt experience during his incarceration to garner solidarity for them.

Describing Kathrada as one of the grandfathers of the nation, Reverend Edwin Arission, the Chairperson of the National Coalition for Palestine says that Kathrada will be sorely missed in the struggle against oppression.

Arrison says that Kathrada always showed a sense of camaraderie and never shied away from hosting visiting Palestinian delegations at Robben Island, a symbol of the suffering of South African political prisoners.

“Often he would take them to Robben Island and be the guide on the trip. So, he will be really missed as one of the grandfathers of the nation.”

While Kathrada is held in high esteem, having sacrificed his life for the struggle against Apartheid, he will certainly be remembered for his humility.

“He was not someone to be in the foreground, although we would want him to be in the foreground. At the big march in 2014, he was walking behind the truck and even when we asked him to say a few words on the truck, he actually said no – ‘this is a day for other people to speak’.”

Echoing Arrison’s sentiments, Grifat says both Palestinian people and leadership can learn from the character of Kathrada.

“When he speaks to the youth, he speaks as if he is one of them and when he speaks to the general public people feel that he is one of them.”

Lessons that those in the Palestinian struggle can draw from the life of Ahmed Kathrada

Kekana says that Kathrada taught activists not to withhold support at whim, but to pledge absolute solidarity with oppressed people everywhere.

Meanwhile, Arrison says Kathrada will be remembered for his principled stand for justice across the world and in Palestine in particular.

“His words and his actions always met. So, young activists can learn that from Uncle Kathy – be principled and be authentic.”

Commenting on Kathrada’s call for unity across political, racial and religious divides, Dajani says that Palestinian can draw from his teachings and work together for stability and security.”

“Ahmed Kathrada’s history and life is very important and I’m sure Palestinians will study it for the benefit for their own struggle.”

Kathrada’s dream of a liberated palestine will be realised inshallah

“Mr Kathrada dreamed to see a free South Africa and he dreamed of seeing a free Palestine. It’s unfortunate that this dream was not achieved in his lifetime, but we hope that it will be achieved in our lifetime,” – Grifat.

