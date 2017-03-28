Kathrada to be buried on Wed

Struggle veteran Ahmed Kathrada’s funeral will take place on Wednesday, March 29 commencing at 10am at the Westpark Cemetery, Beyers Naude Drive, Johannesburg. The funeral ceremony is open to the public.

The programme will include a political tribute session starting at 10am organised by the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation. Former President of South Africa and Board member of the Kathrada Foundation, Kgalema Motlanthe will speak at the event. Anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Sophie Williams-de Bruyn, a former Robben Island prisoner, and a family member will also address the mourners.

This will be followed by the ritual Muslim funeral prayer rites, which will commence at 11.30am at the cemetery. This will be followed by the final burial rites.

Meanwhile, condolence messages can be sent to info@kathradafoundation.org.

Condolence books will in the next few hours be placed at several sites:

1. The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation

Signet Terrace Office Park

Block B, Suite 2

19 Guinea Fowl Street, Ext 1, Lenasia

2. The Nelson Mandela Foundation

107 Central Street

Houghton

3. Office of the Premier of Gauteng

30 Simmonds Street

Johannesburg

4. Gauteng Provincial Legislature

43 Rissik Street

Johannesburg

