Kathrada to be buried on Wed

Struggle veteran Ahmed Kathrada’s funeral will take place on Wednesday, March 29 commencing at 10am at the Westpark Cemetery, Beyers Naude Drive, Johannesburg. The funeral ceremony is open to the public.
The programme will include a political tribute session starting at 10am organised by the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation. Former President of South Africa and Board member of the Kathrada Foundation, Kgalema Motlanthe will speak at the event. Anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Sophie Williams-de Bruyn, a former Robben Island prisoner, and a family member will also address the mourners.
This will be followed by the ritual Muslim funeral prayer rites, which will commence at 11.30am at the cemetery. This will be followed by the final burial rites.
Meanwhile, condolence messages can be sent to info@kathradafoundation.org.
Condolence books will in the next few hours be placed at several sites:
1. The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation
Signet Terrace Office Park
Block B, Suite 2
19 Guinea Fowl Street, Ext 1, Lenasia
2. The Nelson Mandela Foundation
107 Central Street
Houghton
3. Office of the Premier of Gauteng
30 Simmonds Street
Johannesburg
4. Gauteng Provincial Legislature
43 Rissik Street
Johannesburg