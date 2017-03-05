Kathrada in high spirits following operation

ANC struggle veteran Ahmed Kathrada is in “high spirits” as he recovers after a surgery relating to blood clotting on the brain. The 87 year old human rights activist was admitted to a Johannesburg hospital on Saturday for dehydration, but doctors later picked up the clot, which has subsequently been removed.

“Kathrada, despite being ill prior to the operation, was in good spirits. Doctors last night indicated that the operation was successful and he is in a stable condition. However, it would be some time before Mr Kathrada fully recovers,” said Neeshan Balton, Director of the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation.

Despite the seriousness of the surgery, Balton said the struggle hero was keeping positive.

“He’s been his normal self, full of jokes and reminiscing about the past. One of his Robben Island comrades Laloo Chiba was there yesterday and the two of them spoke about their history,” he said.

Balton explained that due to hospital regulations and the necessity for a relaxed period of recovery, only visits from the immediate family will be permitted.

“We do however wish to thank the public as well as Kathrada’s many friends and comrades for their well-wishes and support. We hope that you continue remembering him in your prayers and take time to reflect on the ideals and values that Kathrada and his generation stood for,” said Balton.

Kathrada is one of three Rivonia Trialists still alive today; the other two being Andrew Mlangeni and Denis Goldberg.

Along with Nelson Mandela, Walter Sisulu, Govan Mbeki, Raymond Mhlaba and Elias Motsoaledi, they were sentenced in 1964 to life imprisonment on Robben Island during the famous Rivonia Trial. VOC

