Kathrada in a serious condition

Anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Ahmed Kathrada’s condition has taken a turn for the worse in the past 24 hours and his family are trying to make him as “comfortable as possible”. That’s according to the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation’s director Neeshan Balton, who say the global humanitarian had “experienced several post-operation complications, rendering his condition serious”. Kathrada was hospitalised in Johannesburg earlier this month for surgery related to blood clotting on the brain.

“Kathrada has contracted pneumonia, which has affected both his lungs,” Balton said. “Despite appropriate medical care, his condition is deteriorating. He is currently comfortable.”

“We continue asking for your prayers during this period, both for Mr Kathrada and his family and friends.”

Kathrada, a tireless activist for non-racialism and Constitutionalism, is one of three Rivonia Trialists still alive today; the other two being Andrew Mlangeni and Denis Goldberg.

Balton said members of the public are welcome to post their messages of support on the Foundation’s Facebook page KathradaFound, or by emailing info@kathradafoundation.org.

“We have also had requests from people about where they can leave cards bearing messages of support, or flowers. This can be dropped off at the Foundation’s offices (Signet Terrace Office Park, Block B, Suite 2 – 19 Guinea-Fowl Street, Ext 1, Lenasia).

“All of the messages that we have received will be collated and passed on to the family,” Balton explained.

For any updates on Kathrada’s condition, follow the foundation’s Twitter handle @KathradaFound for updates. VOC

Comments

comments