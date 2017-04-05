Knysna residents win court bid for mosque establishment

The Cape High Court has ruled in favour of the Knysna Muslim Community for the construction of a mosque – the first mosque in the area. On Wednesday, Judge Daniel Dlodlo dismissed with costs, the application to set aside the construction of the place of worship.

This after residents of 22 Rawson Street contested the Knysna Municipality’s decision to approve an application for the construction of a mosque near the town’s centre.

Speaking to VOC News outside court, Omar Essa of the Knysna Muslim Council (KMC) said they were esctatic with the outcome.

“We are extremely happy that the judge ruled in our favour. We are happy that the judge has dismissed the application with costs. Alhamdullilah, it means that there is no further financial burden on us,”

In September 2014, the KMC submitted an application to Knysna Municipality for rezoning of the property to allow the building of the Masjid complex.

After various municipal processes, including presentations to Knysna Municipality’s Aesthetics Committees, Planning Committee, and Mayoral Committee, the Knysna Municipal Council finally approved the application for rezoning on the 29 May 2015. But a body corporate of a nearby block of blocks objected. Residents cited concern over the availability of parking‚ traffic congestion and the noise factor among some of their objections.



