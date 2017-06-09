Knysna, scenes of loss and devastation

“Our hearts are broken. We never expected to see such devastation. Hundreds are homeless and their lives have been torn apart.”

This is how social activist, Yusuf Abramjee, described the disaster in Knysna shortly after arriving in the area on a humanitarian mission.

#OperationSA and the Al-Imdaad Foundation launched an urgent #CapeRelief fund on Thursday following the raging fires along the Garden Route and the storms in and around Cape Town.

Within 24 hours, almost R750 000 was raised for food, blankets and clothing. Donations continues to pour in.

Teams of volunteers are in the affected areas busy with relief operations.

Abramjee said the response from the public has been “excellent and South Africans are once-again opening their hearts and digging deep into their pockets.”

“Thousands of people are affected. Many have lost all the possessions. It is heartbreaking,” said Abramjee, #OperationSA co-founder.

He said: “Many victims are despondent and they never expected this to happen along one of the most scenic parts of South Africa.”

Qari Ziyaad Patel from the Al-Imdaad Foundation said: “In the spirit of Ubuntu we found ourselves compelled to extent our humanitarian hands to our fellow citizens.

“What we are witnessing here has certainly taken us by surprise. We are shocked. We never anticipated such widespread damage along the Garden Route,” Patel told the Saturday Star.

#OperationSA is still taking pledges. SMS or WhatsApp 072 3 99 99 99 with the amount you will be donating. On-line pledges can also be made on www.operationsa.org

#OperationSA raised about R14-million for the #SAveSyria drive earlier this year.

“We have a 100% donation policy,” added Yaseen Theba. He said “all monies raised would go those in need and not a rand will be used for salaries, travel, etc.”

Theba thanked NGO’s, religious organizations and corporates who also donated generously.

The Rhema Bible Church is having a fund-raising drive for #CapeDrive tomorrow. Various communities such as Laudium in Pretoria and Nirvana in Polokwane are also mobilizing this weekend to raise funds for essential items.

Abramjee said “we have assessed the needs in and around Knysna and we need to do much more to help the homeless.”

