15 Rabi ul Akhir 1439 AH • 03 January 2017

Image source: SABC

Koko, Govender reinstated at Eskom

 Two senior Eskom executives, Matshela Koko and Prish Govender,  have been reinstated.

According to a letter from the power utility’s CEO Shaun Maritz, a disciplinary process has cleared Koko and Govender of any wrongdoing.

Koko will resume his position as Eskom head of generation while Govender has been reinstated as head of group capital.

Allegations against Koko related to him awarding contracts to a company linked to his step daughter.

[Watch] In 2017, an inquiry looked into the Eskom’s role in #StateCapture.

[Source: SABC]

